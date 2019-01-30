The Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) has urged the Federal Government to tackle slow economic growth that reduces social inclusion.

Concise News understands the NESG which is a private sector-driven think-tank noted this recently in its Macroeconomic Outlook.

It was captioned “Steering Nigeria through the inclusive growth pathway: What strategy should government adopt?”

“It improved to 1.8 percent in the third quarter. On a sectoral level, 12 out of the 46 activity sectors recorded negative growth in Q3, an increase from 10 sectors in Q1,” it said.

Speaking also, NESG Chief Executive Office (CEO) ‘Laoye Jaiyeola, said it “presents an opportunity for the Nigerian government to make the radical changes and reforms that will address the pertinent economic challenges facing the country.

In 2019 and beyond, the government of Nigeria at all levels must exercise the political will to drive the country’s development process.”

The report added: “The idea behind the broad-based growth concept is to attain quality economic growth, which is driven by several critical sectors of the economy.

“Nigeria’s post-recession growth pattern is still skewed towards few sectors, showing the limited capacity of the economy to create jobs and reduce poverty.”