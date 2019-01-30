Livescore: Leicester Share Points With Liverpool

Leicester City held Liverpool to a 1-1 draw on Wednesday to deny the Reds chance to to open a seven-point lead at the top of the Premier League.

Jurgen Klopp’s Reds appeared on course to capitalise on Manchester City’s surprise loss at Newcastle United 24 hours earlier when Sadio Mane fired them ahead inside three minutes at Anfield.

However, a nervy Liverpool failed to hold onto their early advantage, though a point at least extends their advantage at the summit with 14 games remaining.

After James Maddison had inexplicably missed a free header from close range, Harry Maguire steered in a half-volley to make it 1-1 in first-half stoppage time.

Snow fell prior to kick-off on Merseyside, but Liverpool quickly warmed to their task. Mane’s low, right-footed drive slipped across the wet surface and beyond Kasper Schmeichel’s dive to put the hosts ahead.

The early strike appeared set to signal an avalanche of goals for the Reds, Schmeichel turning aside a Roberto Firmino effort before an unmarked Mane carelessly headed the resulting corner well wide.

However, Leicester posed the greater threat as the opening half wore on, eventually equalising in added time through Maguire as Liverpool failed to reorganise in defence after a partially blocked shot was headed back into the penalty area by Ben Chilwell.