Livescore: Bournemouth Humiliate Chelsea In Higuain's Debut

Bournemouth on Wednesday thrashed Chelsea 4-0, with Josh King scoring a brace as Maurizio Sarri’s lacklustre side suffered back-to-back Premier League defeats.

Cup triumphs over Tottenham and Sheffield Wednesday suggested Sarri’s withering assessment of the 2-0 loss to Arsenal had the desired effect, but a section of the away supporters turned on their Italian coach at the Vitality Stadium.

Wales winger David Brooks created King’s 47th-minute opener before coolly doubling Bournemouth’s advantage, although he pulled up on a subsequent attack to cut a wonderful display short.

Prior to that substitution, some Chelsea fans sang “You don’t know what you’re doing” as Sarri withdrew Gonzalo Higuain after 65 minutes of his Premier League debut.

King’s second and a stoppage-time Charlie Daniels goal means Chelsea drop below Arsenal into fifth on goal difference, while Bournemouth’s first win since Christmas moves them up to 10th.

Pedro was preferred to Willian on the right wing for Chelsea and his early cross, aimed for Higuain, was headed goalwards by Mateo Kovacic, with Artur Boruc brilliantly tipping on to the crossbar.

Brooks should have done better with a 34th-minute header showed his class soon afterwards, dispossessing Eden Hazard and driving forward to force Kepa Arrizabalaga into action.

It was no surprise to see the excellent Brooks involved in the opening goal, controlling impeccably and laying the ball on a plate for King to crash home.

After N’Golo Kante wasted a chance to equalise, Brooks showed contrasting composure in the 63rd minute – collecting King’s return pass and checking back inside David Luiz to crisply finish into the bottom corner.

Robbed of their standout performer, Bournemouth’s liquid counter-attacks continued to flow and Junior Stanislas and King combined 16 minutes from time.

The Cherries continued to pour forward and Daniels diverted Jordon Ibe’s free-kick past Kepa in stoppage time to complete an unforeseen humiliation.