Livescore: Atalanta Kick Holders Juventus Out Of Coppa Italia

Juventus were beaten 3-0 on Wednesday by Atalanta in the Coppa Italia to extinguished their hopes of a fifth successive domestic double.

The quarter-final defeat marked their first domestic loss of the season and saw Massimiliano Allegri sent off.

The Bianconeri went into Wednesday’s tie in Bergamo on the back of an extremely unconvincing performance in a 2-1 Serie A win over Lazio that sent them 11 points clear at the top.

And they were underwhelming again at the Stadio Atleti Azzurri d’Italia as they were undone by an Atalanta side that is the most prolific in Serie A, having scored 47 goals.

Gian Piero Gasperini’s men dominated from the outset and Timothy Castagne’s 37th-minute strike and Duvan Zapata’s 19th goal of the season proved enough to set up a semi-final with Fiorentina, with the frustration that fuelled Allegri’s dismissal after the second goal increased late on when a defensive mix up allowed Zapata to double his tally as their dominance of the competition ended.