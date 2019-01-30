Livescore: Arsenal Edge Cardiff In Emotional Night At Emirates

Cardiff surrendered to a 2-1 defeat at Arsenal in their first game since the tragic disappearance of striker Emiliano Sala.

Second-half goals from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette overcame a valiant display from Neil Warnock’s side on an emotional night at Emirates Stadium.

Tributes were paid to Cardiff’s club-record signing ahead of kick-off, and the Bluebirds fittingly had the final word as substitute Nathaniel Mendez-Laing struck a consolation goal, even though this was a night when much more mattered.

The defeat leaves Cardiff three points from safety in the relegation zone, while Arsenal stay fifth in the Premier League but move level on points with fourth-place Chelsea, who play Bournemouth on Wednesday.

Daffodils and tulips were laid ahead of kick-off by both captains, but at the request of Sala’s family, black armbands were not worn, with the search for Sala and pliot Dave Ibbotson still ongoing.