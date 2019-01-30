The Federation of Ivorian Football (Fifa) have agreed to host the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) as they have withdrawn their case from the Court of Arbitration for Sports (Cas).

Ivory Coast filed a case against Confederation of African Football (Caf) declining the governing body directive on hosting the 2023 edition of the tournament.

The body, Fif, is expected to drop their charges against Caf after Sports Minister Paulin Danho announced the country’s agreement in hosting the 2023 edition.

“I received clear directives from my Head of State to work towards the fulfilment of Afcon 2023, bring peace in the divided local football and build a smooth relationship with the Confederation of African Football (Caf),” Danho told Cafonline.

It could be recalled Cameroon was asked by Caf to organise the 2021 tournament after they were stripped off 2019 right.

Guinea who had originally been tasked with hosting the 2023 Afcon have already agreed to move to 2025.