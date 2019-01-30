The Federation of Ivorian Football have agreed to host the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) as they have withdrawn their case from the Court of Arbitration for Sports (Cas).

Ivory Coast filed a case against Confederation of African Football (Caf) declining the governing body directive on hosting the 2023 edition of the tournament.

The federation are expected to drop their charges against Caf after Sports Minister Paulin Danho announced Ivory Coast’s agreement to host the 2023 edition.

“I received clear directives from my Head of State to work towards the fulfilment of Afcon 2023, bring peace in the divided local football and build a smooth relationship with the Confederation of African Football (Caf),” Danho told Cafonline.

Cameroon was asked by Caf to organise the 2021 tournament after they were stripped off the rights to host the 2019 edition.

Guinea, who had originally been tasked with hosting the 2023 edition, have already agreed to host in 2025.