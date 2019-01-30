Inec Recruitment 2019: Election Body Begins Training For Successful Applicants

The Independent National Electoral Commission (Inec) has started a three-day training of its ad-hoc staff in Cross River State following the commencement of the recruitment.

Concise News learned the Inec ad-hoc recruitment started about two weeks ago with thousands of people applying.

The Inec ad-hoc recruitment is for persons who will help the electoral body in the smooth conduct of the 2019 election.

And according to the Cross River Resident Electoral Commissioner Frankland Briyai, the development is meant to prepare the selected persons ahead of the election.

The training will run till the end of the month.

In River State, about 5,000 persons got employed when Inec listed the names of the successful applicants for the recruitment.

Those who were recruited across the State are corps members, ex-corps members, students of tertiary institutions, the staff of Federal Agencies, among others.