A Non-governmental Organisation, the Lagos Liberation Movement (LLM) has vowed to resist the impeachment move by the Lagos State House of Assembly against Governor Akinwunmi Ambode.

Recall that the governor was summoned by the state House of Assembly to appear before it within one week over the 2019 budget, which has not been presented up till date.

Concise News reports that the delay has caused disagreement between the two arms of government, with the House threatening to commence impeachment process against the Governor.

At plenary on Monday, speaker Mudashiru Obasa told the lawmakers it was important to give the governor a fair hearing over the issue of the 2019 Budget.

According to Obasa, there have been violations of the constitution and infractions on the part of the governor.

But the group, in a statement on Tuesday, said it viewed the latest move against Ambode as the height of legislative rascality and abuse of office by the lawmakers.

In a statement issued by Comrades Mark Adebayo and Olufemi Lawson, the group said that the Assembly led by the Speaker was deviating from its statutory responsibility, of lawmaking, and planning to hijack Executive responsibilities.

The LLM said it will mobilize against the Assembly and that plans by “an insignificant group hiding under their membership of the State’s House of Assembly to remove the governor will fail”.

The statement read: “We wish to call the attention of Lagosians and Nigerians, to the latest move by some members of the Lagos State House of Assembly, currently making an attempt to hoist something that is totally undemocratic on the people of Lagos where they seek to, for no justifiable reason attempt impeachment of the governor.’

“The Assembly is beginning to position itself, as a clog in the wheel of progress, and have refused to appreciate the unprecedented statesman role, played by Governor Ambode in stabilizing the state, despite the reactionary manipulations against his administration.

“This latest onslaught has totally unfolded a civilian coup in the State, keeping the Chief Executive Officer at hostage and disbursing the State funds for personal interest, will no longer be tolerated.

“Rather than concentrate on more fundamental issues affecting the ordinary citizens of the State, the members of the assembly, have chosen to remain idle.

“They have refused to convene session of the House to consider the State’s appropriation bill, but are now turning round to hang their conspiratorial ineptitude on the hapless Governor who has tolerated and endured the shenanigans and humiliation in the interest of peace. Lagosians need to reclaim their state.

“It beats our imagination that Lagos State, that should play the leading role when it comes to democratic practices and respect for the rule of law would be disgracing itself before the nation and the international community with this kind of development, being embarked upon by the Obasa led House.

“These legislators and their external collaborators are sabotaging the smooth running of government and are desperately making attempt, at removing him through illegal means. But we wish to inform Lagosians and the entire world, that they will not succeed because they must not be allowed to make mockery of our democracy.”