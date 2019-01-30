Gospel Artist Funmi Aragbaye’s Husband Dies

Elder Bola Aragbaye, husband to popular gospel musician, Funmi Aragbaye has allegedly died.

He reportedly died on Wednesday, January 30, at the age of 77 after a brief illness. His demise was confirmed in a statement by one Mr. Felix Olasoji.

Elder Aragbaye died at the University College Hospital, Ibadan.

The deceased worked at the Nigerian Tribune as a journalist under the supervision of ex-Governor of Lagos State Lateef Jakande.

He left Nigerian Tribune in 1967 to join The Sketch Press Limited, where he rose to the position of Editor before a former Governor of Ondo State, late Chief Adekunle Ajasin, appointed him as his Chief Press Secretary in 1981.

The late Elder Aragbaye marked his 77th birthday on November 10, 2018.

He is survived by his wife, Funmi Aragbaye, children, grandchildren and other family members.