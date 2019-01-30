Nigeria’s anti-corruption outfit, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Wednesday filed 10 charges bordering on allegations of fraud against ex-Secretary to the Government of the Federation Babachir Lawal.

Concise News understands that the commission also filed four charges of alleged fraud against former Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency Ayodele Oke and his wife, Folashade Oke.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo had last week in Lagos informed that President Muhammadu Buhari had ordered the prosecution of the aforementioned individuals.

Osinbajo, while answering questions on the dismissed SGF and the NIA boss at a dialogue with Lagos Christian Youths at the Podium Events Centre, Ikeja, assured that the Buhari administration would not share public funds to friends and families.

“I think the first thing for us is that the report was acted upon; the former SGF was dismissed,” Osinbajo had said.

“Secondly, the president has directed that the SGF and former DG of NIA should be prosecuted.

“So, we are expecting that prosecution will take place. The next of course is that criminal allegations will be filed against them and the prosecution process will be completed.”

The anti-graft agency had arrested the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation in January 2018 over allegation of more than N223m fraud.

He was accused of awarding consultancy contract for the removal of grass in Komadugu, Yobe Water Channels, to his company.

According to the EFCC, this act is a contravention of Section 43(iii) and (iv) of the Public Procurement Act 2007.