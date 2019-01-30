The European Union (EU) has said that its mission in Nigeria is to monitor the forthcoming general elections and to ensure that the poll is free, fair and credible.

The leader of the EU Observers in charge of Oyo and Osun states, David Dahmen, disclosed this to newsmen on Tuesday in Ibadan, when he visited the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Oyo State, Mutiu Agboke.

Dahmen, who was on a familiarisation tour, stated that the observers had been grouped into 20 teams to observe the forthcoming elections in all the states of the federation.

He said that he and Mukalay Banze, along with their assistant, Sony Odiongenyi, would be in charge of Oyo and Osun states.

Dahmen added that the observers would interact with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and some key stakeholders in the course of their stay in the country.

”We have just been briefed by the Oyo REC on the preparations made by INEC in respect of the forthcoming elections,” Dahmen said.

Earlier, Agboke stated that the EU observers were on a familiarisation visit to the state headquarters of INEC.

“We have updated the team on our preparations and readiness to conduct free, fair and credible polls,” he said.

Concise News had reported the EU has pledged to remain neutral ahead of the country’s general elections in 2019.

The Head of the European Union Delegation to Nigeria, Ambassador Ketil Karlsen gave the assurance during the signing of a peace accord between presidential candidates for the elections in Abuja.

A former Head of State, retired Gen. Yakubu Gowon, was among dignitaries who graced the event.

According to Karlsen, the European Union is not backing any of the presidential candidates in Nigeria’s general elections in 2019.

However, he urged the candidates to play by the rules guiding elections in the country.