Manchester United caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has attributed his team’s late comeback in the 2-2 draw with Burnley to complacency.

United failed to win for the first time under Solskjaer as the Red Devils battled from two goals down in an EPL game played at Old Trafford on Tuesday night.

Solskjaer’s resurgent side were seeking their eighth straight win in the league and ninth overall, but goals from Ashley Barnes and Chris Wood put the home side on the brink of defeat.

They however fought back as in-form Paul Pogba put away a spot kick in the 87th minute before Victor Lindelof’s injury-time leveler sent United fans into raptures.

“The performance wasn’t too bad if you look at it in the end, we had loads of shots, efforts, possession, we were just too slow,” he said.

“We started the game almost feeling like the eight previous games meant we could start the game with a 1-0 lead, but it doesn’t happen like this.”

The United boss also said: “We have to earn the right to win the game by having a good start. They made it difficult for us, but then again we had a great comeback.

“The danger of winning might be that you think what we’ve done before gives us the right to start off on 90 per cent. But you have to start properly in each game, and today we didn’t start well enough to cause problems.”