Empire Star, Jussie Smollet Hospitalized After Homophobic Attack

American actor, singer Jussie Smollett, popularly known as “Jamal Lyon” in the movie “Empire”, has been hospitalized after an apparent homophobic attack in Chicago, United States.
Smollett was allegedly attacked around 2 a.m. on Tuesday, January 29, by two men wearing ski masks who began yelling racial and homophobic slurs.
It was learned the attackers of the Empire star placed a noose around his neck after which they began to punch him and then pour an unknown substance on him screaming:
“This is MAGA country.”
“Aren’t you that f***ot ‘Empire’ n*****?”
Celebrity gossip site, ThatGrapeJuice.Net posted a letter that was sent to Fox Studios in Chicago with cut out letters spelling,
“You will die black f**.”
It is gathered that the letter was sent eight days ago and the FBI was already investigating the letter containing racist and homophobic slurs before the attack happened.
The incident is being investigated as battery and is treating the case as a possible hate crime.
The 36-year-old actor began his career as a child actor in 1987 starring in commercials and films, including The Mighty Ducks (1992) and Rob Reiner’s North (1994).
In 2015, Smollett attracted international attention and received rave reviews for his portrayal of musician Jamal Lyon in the Fox drama series Empire.
Smollett came out as gay during a televised interview with Ellen DeGeneres in March 2015.