Empire Star, Jussie Smollet Hospitalized After Homophobic Attack

American actor, singer Jussie Smollett, popularly known as “Jamal Lyon” in the movie “Empire”, has been hospitalized after an apparent homophobic attack in Chicago, United States.

Smollett was allegedly attacked around 2 a.m. on Tuesday, January 29, by two men wearing ski masks who began yelling racial and homophobic slurs.

It was learned the attackers of the Empire star placed a noose around his neck after which they began to punch him and then pour an unknown substance on him screaming:

“This is MAGA country.”