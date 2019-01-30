Empire creator, Lee Daniels has condemned the homophobic attack on his Empire star actor, Jussie Smollett.

Daniels, who expressed his outrage and horror over the attack posted an emotional video on his Instagram page to condemn the attackers and also console Jussie Smollett.

Recall that, Jussie Smollett was beaten, had a rope placed round his neck, and his attackers poured bleach on him as they yelled, “This is MAGA country” in Chicago on Tuesday, January 29.

The incident, however, landed him in a hospital in Chicago.

Lee Daniels became tearful as he said his ‘son’ didn’t deserve the attack, neither did he deserve the hate letter he got, which reads, “You will die black fag.”

He also posted but then deleted, a screen grab from a FaceTime he had with Smollett while he was in the Chicago hospital.

Watch the video below:

The incident is being investigated as battery and is treating the case as a possible hate crime.

The 36-year-old actor began his career as a child actor in 1987 starring in commercials and films, including The Mighty Ducks (1992) and Rob Reiner’s North (1994).

In 2015, Smollett attracted international attention and received rave reviews for his portrayal of musician Jamal Lyon in the Fox drama series Empire.

Smollett came out as gay during a televised interview with Ellen DeGeneres in March 2015.