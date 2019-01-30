Mavin Records, a Nigeria based record label owned by Micheal Collins, popularly known as Don Jazzy, has landed a multi-million naira investment deal with Kupanda Holdings.

Kupanda Holdings, a joint venture between pan-Africa investment company Kupanda Capital and TPG Growth is aimed at creating better opportunities for African music.

Excited Don Jazzy made the announcement on his Instagram page. He wrote:

“Our mission is to grow Mavin Global into the music powerhouse of Africa”.

“By collaborating with artists, African creatives, local and international partners, we can become a globally recognized household name and the go-to platform for connecting African music with the world.”

The record label, which is focused on scaling operations to meet the rapidly growing international demand for African music, on growing its roster and on strengthening its services across A&R, touring, marketing, distribution, publishing and partnerships.

Mavin Records was founded in Lagos in 2012 by Don Jazzy, who formerly co-owned Mo’ Hits Records with Nigerian star D’Banj.

The label is home to Tiwa Savage, Johnny Drille, Di’ja, D’Prince and Korede Bello whose breakout hit ‘Do Like That’ has been streamed over 200m times worldwide.