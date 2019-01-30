The Court of Appeal has dismissed the motion filed by the suspended Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen, seeking stay of proceedings of his trial at the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT).

According to the court, the charges filed against the suspended CJN were criminal in nature and the proceedings before the CCT cannot be stopped.

This comes one day after the National Judicial Council (NJC) gave the suspended Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), and the acing CJN, Justice Tanko Muhammad, seven days to respond to petitions written against them.

The body of Nigerian judges gave the ultimatum during an emergency meeting in response to the suspension of Onnoghen by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Concise News reported that Justice Onnoghen had on Tuesday filed a suit against the federal government over his suspension.

The appeal was filed before the Court of Appeal by his lawyers, Wole Olanipekun (SAN), Adegboyega Awomolo (SAN), Kanu Agabi (SAN) and James Onoja.

He based his appeal on the fact that he was not given a fair hearing by the CCT before the order to swear in Justice Tanko Muhammad was issued. He also questioned the powers of the CCT to do so.

The Federal High Court, Abuja, and National Industrial Court had given orders to the CCT to stop the trial of the nation’s senior judicial offer.

But the CCT held that the courts were of coordinate jurisdiction with the tribunal and so lacked powers to direct or supervise its proceedings.

President Buhari had on Friday, January 25, suspended Onnoghen based on allegation that he violated the code of conduct for public officers by not declaring his assets as required by law.

The federal government is prosecuting Onnoghen at the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT), which recommended the suspension of the most senior judicial officer.

Justice Muhammad was sworn in on Friday as acting Chief Justice of Nigeria.