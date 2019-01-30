The Super Falcons of Nigeria have gotten N5.1 million for their participation at the just-concluded China four-nation invitational.

Nigeria came out third in the competition after they won their second game of the competition.

Also, Concise News understand that Thomas Dennerby’s side will be in camp this weekend ahead of the 2019 Cyprus Women’s Cup.

The competition, part of preparations for the 2019 Women’s World Cup will take place from February 25 to March 7.

There will be twelve countries taking place during the competition with South Africa also playing.

Nigeria are in Group C with Australia, Belgium and Slovakia while South Africa will face Czech Republic, Finland and Korea DPR in Group A.

Group B has Hungary, Italy, Mexico and Thailand.

Nigeria won the 2018 African Women’s Cup of Nations for the ninth-time after beating South Africa via a penalty shoot-out.

They will play in Group A of the World Cup alongside hosts, France, Norway and South Korea.

The competition starts from June 7 and will end on July 7.