The British Parliament has backed Theresa Mat’s bid seeking “alternative arrangements” to replace the Irish backstop in the Brexit plan.

The proposal, put forward by Tory MP Sir Graham Brady, had the support of the government and won by 16 votes.

Theresa May had urged MPs to vote in favour of it, to give her a mandate to return to Brussels and re-open negotiations in order to secure a “legally binding change”.

But the EU has said it will not change the legal text agreed with the UK PM.

MPs voted on a string of amendments to May’s plan to change the direction of Brexit.

May said that, after taking the votes into account and talking to the EU, her revised deal would be brought back to the Commons “as soon as possible” for a second “meaningful vote”.

Another amendment, rejecting a no-deal Brexit, also won the support of Parliament on Tuesday, but the vote was not binding – meaning the date for exit remains 29 March.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said as a result of the message from MPs rejecting no deal, he would now meet the prime minister to discuss the next steps.

He had previously refused to meet her unless she ruled out a no-deal Brexit herself.

Corbyn said: “After months of refusing to take the chaos of no deal off the table, the prime minister must now face the reality that no deal is not an option.”

Five other amendments, including Labour MP Yvette Cooper’s bid to delay Brexit if May does not get her deal through Parliament, were defeated.

Tory MP Nick Boles, who worked with her on the amendment, tweeted out a joint statement, saying they “remain deeply concerned that there is no safeguard in place” to stop a no deal and said May’s revised plan would have to “reflect the Commons opposition to no deal”.