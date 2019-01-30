Nigerian male-barbie, Idris Okuneye popularly known as Bobrisky has reacted to the homophobic attack on Empire actor, Jussie Smollett.

Bobrisky in a post on his Instagram page disclosed that he’s not surprised the actor was attacked as hearts of men are desperately wicked.

According to him, no man deserves to be judged by society because he sins differently.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Bobrisky wrote:

‘Heartbroken, don’t even have the words right now! How inhumane, but it’s no surprise as the hearts of men are desperately wicked. Sending you love and light, Get well soon. No man deserves to be judged just because he sins differently! May the angels protect you, You are loved!’.

Concise News had earlier reported that Jussie was beaten, had a rope placed around his neck, and his attackers poured bleach on him as they yelled, “This is MAGA country.” in Chicago on Tuesday morning.

The attack, however, landed him in a hospital in Chicago.

According to report, a letter was sent to Fox Studios in Chicago with cut out letters spelling,

“You will die black f**.”

It is gathered that the letter was sent eight days ago and the FBI was already investigating the letter containing racist and homophobic slurs before the attack happened.

The incident is being investigated as battery and is treating the case as a possible hate crime.

The 36-year-old actor began his career as a child actor in 1987 starring in commercials and films, including The Mighty Ducks (1992) and Rob Reiner’s North (1994).

In 2015, Smollett attracted international attention and received rave reviews for his portrayal of musician Jamal Lyon in the Fox drama series Empire.

Smollett came out as gay during a televised interview with Ellen DeGeneres in March 2015.