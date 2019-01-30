The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has praised its members for allegedly heading its orders to shun President Buhari‘s visit to Aba, Abia State.

IPOB on Monday had ordered its members to sit at home during President Buhari’s visit to south eastern states.

Concise News, however, reported that President Muhammadu Buhari was in Imo and Abia states yesterday Tuesday in continuation of his political campaign in the South East region of Nigeria.

Despite IPOB’s instruction to its members, this online media house reliably gathered that mammoth crowd of Buhari supporters turned out for Buhari.

The supporters reportedly stormed Enyimba International Stadium, Aba, venue of Buhari’s re-election rally.

The Buhari’s supporters were said to have arrived the venue of the rally very early in the morning in convoy of fully loaded buses from across Abia State.

In a post on its twitter handle, however, Radio Biafra, the media arm of IPOB, tweeted a ‘thank you’ message to its members.

The thank you message, according to Radio Biafra, was to appreciate IPOB members for allegedly complying with the sit-at-home order during Buhari’s tour of Aba, capital of Abia state.

See tweet below:

Biafra: IPOB hails great people of Aba for shunning Buhari’s campaign rally: The Biafra… https://t.co/E7FY0PeQsp — Radio Biafra (@radiobiafralive) January 30, 2019

You will recall that IPOB recently announced that its leader Nnamdi Kanu has recently left Israel for UK.

The group alleged that Kanu made that tactical move in order to finalize plans to boycott Nigeria’s presidential elections.

Since Nnamdi Kanu resurfaced in 2018, IPOB, which has been proscribed by the Nigerian govt. since 2016, has embarked on renewed agitation to secede from Nigeria and form it’s own country Biafra in South East Nigeria.

Same proscribed IPOB recently announced that Biafra referendum will hold on February 16th, same day as Nigeria’s presidential election day.

Other Biafra News you must not miss this week:

1. Nnamdi Kanu Leaves Israel Returns To UK To Rejoin His Family

IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu has left Israel for the UK where he is also a citizen and has a family.

Kanu reportedly arrived Uk on Friday, last week.

He is expected to team up with his deputy Uche Mefor in London to plan and execute Biafra referendum.

2. BNYL Dissociates Self From IPOB’s Planned Feb 16 Biafra Referendum

Another secessionist group Biafra Nations Youth League (BNYL) has stated that it will not support IPOB’s plans to boycott 2019 elections.

Biafra: BYNL, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu Clash Over Referendum |Nigeria News https://t.co/HwJv0WyEIk pic.twitter.com/eY921KB6ak — Concise News Global (@ConciseNewsroom) January 30, 2019

Naija News reports that National Leader of BNYL Princewill Chimezie Richard made the declaration after IPOB’s election boycott orders.