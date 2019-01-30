Biafra: BYNL, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu Clash Over Referendum |Nigeria News

The Biafra Nations Youth League (BNYL) has vowed not to distort the 2019 election in its quest for a referendum for Igbos.

Concise News understands that the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) has vowed to conduct a referendum during the presidential election on February 16.

“Recently Mazi Nnamdi Kanu had been holding “useful talks” with a number of diplomats on a successful referendum bids for Biafra on 16 February 2019, and we can assure you that the majority of them have given their assurances and the proposal has received tremendous support from many key allies who see self-determination for Biafra as the best solution to the present Nigeria problem,” IPOB said.

However, the National Leader of BNYL Chimezie Richard distanced the group from IPOB’s declaration.

“We have no decision far reached concerning that move, and it is not our intention to destabilize their election.”

He revealed that the BNYL will hold its General Assembly on 6th February 2019 in Calabar, Cross River State.

”It was nicknamed Akwa-Cross Declaration following a first Congress at Uyo before that of Ikom where we concluded,” the BNYL leader noted.

“There is the need for entire members to review it if any necessary amendment we will do because it serves as our Organization guidelines, we will also make it public.

“Therefore, we call on all well-meaning Biagran youths to join us at the General Assembly in Calabar by 12 pm.”