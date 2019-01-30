Biafra: Abia Residents Defy IPOB, Attend Buhari's Rally

President Muhammadu Buhari’s supporters in Abia State on Tuesday defied a sit-at-home order by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to attend his campaign rally in Aba.

The supporters in their numbers began trooping into the venue, Enyimba International Stadium in bus-loads from across the state as early as possible to beat traffic gridlock and to gain access to vantage positions.

IPOB had on Monday ordered its members to sit at home during President Muhammadu Buhari’s visit to the state.

In a statement signed by the Media and Publicity Secretary of the group, Emma Powerful, the outlawed IPOB urged its members in Aba and its environs to ensure that the visiting President meets an empty Enyimba stadium.

However, that was not the case as the Enyimba International Stadium was filled by people.

Speaking at the occasion, Buhari said his administration had delivered on its three core campaign promises of improving the economy, fighting insecurity and corruption, despite the antics of opposition.

He said, “We have done our best to justify our promise to improve our economy with the resources available us, despite the fluctuations in the price of crude oil within the time we held sway.

“We are fixing the road infrastructure, the railways and the power sector and I assure you that if we get the infrastructure correct, the roads, railway and power, our economy would stabilise.

The President, who had earlier inaugurated the 9.5 KVA Ariaria Market Independent Power Project in the city, said his administration is committed to improving the living standard of Nigerians.

Similarly, the national chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole said the truth about the president’s achievements in infrastructure development in the South East cannot be buried.

Oshiomhole, who further explained that the achievements include the ongoing 2nd Niger Bridge and rehabilitation of the Port Harcourt -Enugu Expressway and the Enugu Onitsha road among others.

Canvassing for votes for the president, he said it was encouraging that the President had done what the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) could not do in the zone for the 16 years it was in power

The former governor of the stat Orji Kalu said during his tenure, its economy was growing and stable, adding that both the civil servants and pensioners were paid their salaries and pension when due.

Orji, who arrived the podium, clutching a football which he latter handed over to the President, described the large turnout of the people as an endorsement of the party across the state.

In reference to the result of the 2015 election in the state, he said this time they will not only campaign vigorously for the party, but will also ensure the party emerged victorious in all the poll.

Also speaking, the governorship candidate of APC in the state, Uche Ogah, said the party was poised to take over the state in the election, assuring that his administration will excel where the present administration failed.

Ogah, who was handed over the party’s flag by the chairman rather than the President, added his voice to the call for the people not to repeat the mistake of the last election.