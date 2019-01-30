Asuu Strike: Junaid Mohammed Reveals Reason For Unending Problem

Second Republic lawmaker, Junaid Mohammed, has blamed the “insane salaries” of members of the National Assembly and State House of Assemblies as the cause of “unrest” in Asuu and other labour bodies in the country.

Mohammed was commenting on the lingering strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (Asuu) in a chat with Daily Post.

Asuu had commenced its current strike on November 4, 2018 and there seem to be no resolutions as the Federal Government was yet to meet the body’s demands.

However, Mohammed stated that the issue of industrial action will hunt Nigeria because the president has refused to stop the high salaries and allowances of lawmakers.

According to him: “If you look at this Asuu people, they had more strike under Obasanjo and others than Buhari but I think the average Nigerian students are sick and fed up with Asuu, I don’t believe about anybody in Asuu.

“The whole problem we have in Asuu and the Labour-union generally has to do with the irresponsible rascals who are elected into office, especially in the National Assembly and state Houses of Assemblies because clearly, these people don’t worth their remuneration, they offer no services and most of them are absentee members, most of them are irredeemable quacks.

“Let me tell you, the average legislature in Nigeria today has certificate from the United States, several numbers of cars, now what the hell are they doing with these. They do whatever they like under the claim of constituency allowances.

“I think the characters around Buhari like Abba Kyari, Mamman Daura, Babagana Kingibe who make up the cabal have not been bold to tell him to put his foot down and say no to some of this nonsense.

“Now if a leader is confident of its legitimacy, he should be able to say no when other arms of government come making demands, not in the national interest. As long as he continues to give members of the National Assembly house rent and insane salaries, there will continue to be unrest in the Nigerian Labour union because we are not doing the correct thing both morally and otherwise.”