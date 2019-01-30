The Court of Appeal has described reports that names of dead and retired judges are on the list of the 250 Judges sworn in as Chairmen and members of the Election Petition Tribunal as false and misleading.

Concise News had reported that the acting Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Muhammad, on Saturday, 26 January, swore in 250 judges as Election Petition Tribunal members.

But some Akwa Ibom-based lawyers, according to a report by Daily Independent, accused the acting CJN of appointing deceased judges.

“If dead and retired men are to sit on our election petition tribunal, then the APC-led federal government is out to drown this country and we vehemently reject a list parading dead men as members of the tribunal,” the national daily had quoted the group of lawyers as saying.

Reacting to the allegation, the Court of Appeal in a statement made available to journalists by its Media Officer, Sa’adatu Musa Kachalla, said the list was drawn with input from Chief Judges of states and the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA).

The statement read, “The attention of the Court of Appeal has been drawn to a malicious publication making the rounds in some portals that the names of 10 dead Judges featured in the list of the 250 Judges sworn-in on 26 January 2019, as Chairmen and Members of the Election Petition Tribunal.

“In view of the above, we wish to state that there was no name of a dead or retired Judge on the list we sent to the Supreme Court for the swearing-in ceremony performed by His Lordship the acting Chief Justice of Nigeria, Mr Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammed.

“The Court of Appeal, therefore, finds this claim to be false, misleading and a total misrepresentation of the good intentions of the Hon. President (Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa) aimed at building not only a vibrant judiciary, but an endearing democratic society.

“The Hon. President had painstakingly through the efforts of the states Branches of the Nigerian Bar Association and the Chief Judges of the 36 states selected these men and women of integrity to become members of the Election Petition Tribunal.

“The Court of Appeal, therefore, craves the indulgence of the members of the public to disregard this fake News in its entirety.”