American Singer James Ingram Dies

American singer/songwriter James Ingram has died in Los Angeles at the age of 66. His demise was confirmed by actress and choreographer Debbie Allen.

Debbie Allen, a frequent collaborator with Ingram on musical theatre projects announced his death on Twitter on Tuesday, January 29.

Taking to her Twiiter page, Allen wrote:

“I have lost my dearest friend and creative partner James Ingram to the Celestial Choir. He will always be cherished, loved and remembered for his genius, his love of family and his humanity. I am blessed to have been so close. We will forever speak his name.”

She did not say where or when he died or specify the cause.

The Grammy-winner and Oscar-nominee had two US number ones, with the smooth soul ballads Baby Come To Me (1986) and I Don’t Have The Heart(1990).

He also co-wrote Michael Jackson’s PYT with Quincy Jones.

In a statement, music producer Jones said: “There are no words to convey how much my heart aches with the news of the passing of my baby brother James Ingram.

“With that soulful, whisky-sounding voice, James Ingram was simply magical.”

Ingram was born Feb. 16, 1952, and raised in Akron, Ohio. He sang in a church choir, his father was a deacon and taught himself to play piano. After high school, he passed up a track scholarship to focus on music, eventually moving to Los Angeles.