Ambode Impeachment: Lagos Assembly Holds Press Conference

The Lagos State House of Assembly is set to address a press conference today following reports it is planning to impeach Governor Akinwunmi Ambode over alleged extra-budgetary spending and disloyalty to the All Progressives Congress.

The Assembly had on Monday unanimously agreed to impeach the governor if he is found guilty.

On Wednesday, several protesters took to the streets faulting the attempted impeachment.

Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State was on Monday summoned by the state House of Assembly to appear before it within one week over the 2019 budget, which has not been presented up till date.

The delay has caused disagreement between the two arms of government, with the House threatening to commence impeachment process against the Governor.

It will be recalled that Ambode had sent the 2019 budget to the House in December against the tradition of laying the budget before the House as governor.

At plenary on Monday, speaker Mudashiru Obasa told the lawmakers it was important to give the governor a fair hearing over the issue of the 2019 Budget.

According to Obasa, there have been violations of the constitution and infractions on the part of the governor.