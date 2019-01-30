Nigerian on-air personality Daddy Freeze has slammed Pastor Funke Adejumo of the Agape Christian Ministries for allegedly urging ulcer patients to fast.

Daddy Freeze shared a video of the cleric in a gathering urging people who have an ulcer to ignore it and embark on a fast.

2019 Fasting: Daddy Freeze Disagrees With Pastor Adejumo

However, Freeze who has vocal against several clerics in the country faulted Adejumo’s comment.

According to Daddy Freeze, telling people to “ignore the ulcer” is akin to asking people to go to a mosquito-infested place so the mosquito bites can cure them malaria.

“Only in Nigeria, the poverty capital of the world, can a pastor in 2019 preach that you should use fasting to kill ulcer, ” Freeze wrote on Instagram.

“It’s the equivalent of saying you should go to a mosquito infested place, so the mosquitoes can bite you to cure malaria.”

He wondered: “Is this really how we are going into 2019?”

Watch the video below: