The final list of candidates for the governorship, state Houses of Assembly and FCT area council elections will be released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (Inec) on Thursday, January 31, 2019.

The chairman of the commission, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, made this known at the swearing-in ceremony of the new Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Bayelsa State, Monday Udo on Wednesday.

The Inec boss said the list will be published in all the state offices of the commission across the country and on the commission’s website.

Professor Yakubu also noted that the commission is awaiting the confirmation and appointment of the nominee for Osun State.

He further stated that the commission has implemented 10 out of the 14 activities outlined in its scheduled programs of activities.

Concise News reports that the commission on January 17, 2019, released the final list of Presidential, Senatorial, and House of Representatives candidates ahead of the upcoming general elections.

Inec said the election will begin with presidential and National Assembly polls on February 15, while governorship, states Assembly and FCT Area council elections take place on March 2.