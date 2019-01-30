The Director-General of Voice of Nigeria (VON) Osita Okechukwu has said President Muhammadu Buhari is not sharing public funds.

Okechukwu who is also a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), noted that instead of sharing public funds, Buhari is investing the infrastructure.

He said this on Tuesday at the APC Presidential campaign rally in Aba, Abia State where he restated Buhari’s commitment to making the nation better.

“I thank the people of Abia State for their turn out to welcome Mr. President,” Okechukwu told Daily Post.

“It shows that the South East is coming to the reality that President Muhammadu Buhari is the best for the country today.

“Because, he had embarked on most laudable infrastructural development of the country, spanning from 5000 kilometers of federal roads,5000 kilometers of a standard railway, additional 5000 megawatts of electricity.”

According to him, “What was demonstrated today, in the Ariaria Market Aba, where Mr. President in the past year, had instructed that major markets and industrial bases of the country should have mini solar power plants.

“And the Ariaria Market own has been commissioned, and the traders are happy about that, and also the manufacturing concerns, especially the small scale entrepreneurs and Medium scale entrepreneurs in Aba.

“It is a good joy that President Buhari, is not sharing public funds, but he is investing the people’s money in critical infrastructures, so that the nation’s economic development will prosper, and our people, the entrepreneurs can expand their economic talents in different sectors of economic and industrial development.

“It is no more the issue of sharing money. It is now that the investment is coming in real terms so that a lot of people could advance themselves without the government. This is where we are heading to.”