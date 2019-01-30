Saleh Kwankwaso, the father of a former Kano Governor, Musa Kwankwaso, has endorsed Governor Ganduje, for a second term in the 2019 election.

Kwankwaso also assured Ganduje that he will work tirelessly for him to ensure he wins the seat come February.

He gave the assurance on Tuesday during Ganduje’s campaign tour of Madobi local government.

“When you came in after your inauguration in 29th May 2015, we were absolutely sure that you would bring development to all nooks and crannies of the state,” Kwankwaso said.

“And Alhamdulillah, this is what you are doing. So we need more of this development.”

“We are ready to always support you and get you more [sic]closer to the people. You really love your people as a committed and focused leader. We are appreciating your good work Your Excellency.”

According to him: “Your Excellency We believe in your leadership style as a people-oriented governor, who believes in developing his people in all sectors of the society.”