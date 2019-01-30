Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has donated the sum of N2 million to a baby born at the venue of a governorship campaign rally of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday, January 29, 2019 in Delta State.

The mother, Mrs Otiri Benjamin of Ward 10 in Ekaka community, Kokori, was on Tuesday delivered of a baby girl at the Council Pavilion, Isiokoko, Ethiope East Local Government Area, with the help of the state government medical team.

Okowa described the birth as an indication of victory for the PDP candidates at all levels.

He said: “

The birth of the new baby is a sign from God, a victory for all of us.

“Na sign God show una for here so. Na we deliver the woman. The pikin dey alive and the mama dey alive,”.

“This one na from God and na better thing. Na victory God bring for us all of us. This one na victory for Hon.

“I will open a N2 million account in the bank for the baby,” he said.

Addressing the large crowd of supporters, Okowa urged the electorate to stay back after voting to defend their votes at the polls.