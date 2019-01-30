2019 Election: Bandits Kidnap APC Chairman |Nigeria News

Kidnappers have abducted an All Progressives Congress (APC) Misu Mijinyawa chairman in Adamawa State, demanding for a ransom of N20 million.

An official of the party in the state Mark Dauda confirmed the kidnap of the Demsa Local Government Area leader.

Concise News understands that Mijinyawa was nabbed at 1:00 am on Wednesday, as the party prepares for the flag-off of the Presidential/Governorship campaign in Demsa Local Government Area.

“The Chairman was picked in his house in Demsa around 1:00 am last night, but we’re talking, we’re negotiating his release,” he said.

“They’ve demanded N20 million ransom, that’s all I can tell you for now.”

Security agencies are yet to respond to the development.