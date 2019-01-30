President Muhammadu Buhari has been endorsed as the presidential candidate of a faction of the pan Yoruba socio-cultural group Afenifere.

Afenifere factional group’s endorsement of Buhari came on Tuesday in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital.

The event took place at the International Conference Centre, the University of Ibadan with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Ayo Fasanmi, Deputy Governor of Lagos and Ogun States, Idiat Adebule and Yetunde Onanuga and former Minister and Bola Tinubu all present.

According to the leader of the group Ayo Fasanmi, Buhari has done well in the last four years and thus should be re-elected during the 2019 poll.

“I want all of you to work and vote for Buhari who has performed very credibly and I think he deserved [a] second term in the office,” he said.

“He is the only candidate that is campaigning about [a] corrupt free society.

“I am pleased that all the South West under the APC fold are going this direction.”

Buhari has a former Vice President and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s Atiku Abubakar as his main rival for the post.