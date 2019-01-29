Zlatan Ibile Drops New Song 'Glory' (Listen)

2019 is definitely the year of entertainers as Nigerian rapper, Omoniyi Temidayo widely known as Zlatan Ibile has dropped a new single titled “Glory”.

Zlatan had in 2018 teased his fans with the unreleased song/video on his social media handles.

The song which was released today, January 29, was produced by Classic the hit Maker.

Zlatan Ibile launched his career in 2017. He was known for his hit song, “My Body” and the “Shaku Shaku” dance step.

Zlatan Ibile was signed to Davido’s DMW record label in 2018.

Listen to Glory below: