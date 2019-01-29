Zamfara Govt. Seeks Divine Intervention Over Bandits' Attacks

The Zamfara State Government has declared three-day fasting and prayer to seek divine intervention over killings by bandits in the state.

This was revealed by the state’s Commissioner of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs Bello Dankande at a news conference in Gusau on Tuesday.

According to him, the Federal Government is partnering with the state to curb the activities of the bandits.

“I am sure you all know the efforts the state government and the Federal Government are making to tackle the activities of criminal elements in the state,” the commissioner added.

“We believe that the fasting and prayers will facilitate Allah’s intervention for both the safety and success of our security men and bring the ugly situation to an end.

“These three days of fasting is voluntary to everybody because we are all either directly or indirectly affected by the situation.

“We are also soliciting for the intensive reading of the complete Holy Qur’an by Islamic scholars and their students to invoke Allah’s help.”

Concise News understands that there have been killings by bandits in the state recently with the Federal Government saying it is working to solve the problem.