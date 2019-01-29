Ycee Releases New Song, 'Balance' To Celebrate 26th Birthday

Nigerian artiste, Oluwademilade Alejo popularly known as Ycee has released his much more anticipated new song, ‘Balance’ to celebrate his birthday.

Ycee who turned 26th today, January 29, released ‘Balance’ off his new album.

Recall that the ‘Omo Alhaji’ crooner recently announced his exit from Tinny Entertainment to own his independent record label, ‘Ain’t Nobody Badder Than’.

Balance is available for purchase on apple itunes.

The 26-year-old singer rose to limelight after one of his singles titled “Condo”, which features vocals from Patoranking, earned him two nominations at the 2015 Nigeria Entertainment Awards.

He was also nominated in the “Best Artist in African Pop” category at the 2015 All Africa Music Awards.

In October 2016, YCEE signed a record deal with Sony Music while he was also nominated in the “Next Rated” category at The Headies 2016 in the same year.