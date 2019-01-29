Controversial Ghanaian marriage counsellor, Mr George Lutterodt, has revealed why women should buy gift for any man who disvirgin them. According to him, the gift serves as appreciation because a woman’s first sex is a priceless eye-opening experience.

Counsellor Lutterodt disclosed this while speaking on Gh One Tv’s “Late Afternoon Show” on the topic if it’s best whether to have sex before or after marriage.

The Counsellor opined that men don’t break their virginity because they don’t have a hymen to break, unlike women.

Emphasizing on a woman’s first-time sex, Mr Lutterodt said that it is a one-time life experience and women must be grateful to whoever brings such experience their way.

“If any man breaks your virginity, buy him a gift because he has given you an eye-opening experience,” he told Berla Mundi, the host of the show.

In an in-depth discussion on the topic of sex, the outspoken Counsellor also added that “any man who cannot lead his woman to orgasm is a candidate for hell”.

Dishing out his advice on sex before marriage he said: “abstinence is not a must but a choice” but however emphasized that sex before marriage is wrong.

Lutterodt is a radio and TV relationship counsellor and a Reverend Minister. He is known for his controversial thoughts and as a straightforward relationship communicator.

In 2017, he controversially cited the Ashanti people as the people who masturbate the most among the ethnic groups in Ghana.

He also stated that “Ashantis are the laziest people in bed” and added that they are most likely to engage in sexual activities if they are financially rewarded.