There was a mild drama in Benin City, the capital of Edo State, on Tuesday, January 29, after an unarmed man suspected to be an armed robber was shot dead by a policeman.

The suspect, according to a video uploaded by an eyewitness, appeared to be fleeing from a scene after he was apprehended by the men of the police force. He was however gunned down by one of the policemen.

It was learned that the incident occurred in the early hours of Tuesday.

The eyewitness, identified as Carrick Dublin, took to his Instagram page to share the video from the scene.

The yet-to-be-identified victim was being brought to join others lying with their face on the floor. He attempted to run from the arrest and was shot dead by one of the armed men.

Carrick Dublin shared the video on his Instagram page with the caption:

”This happened in Benin city some Armed policemen caught some innocents boy’s and they were not with any weapon, Then one was trying to Escape and he was shot dead at the spot…..The Questions is What’s is happening in Nigeria?

Watch the disheartening video below: