Unknown gunmen have kidnapped the chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia state, Donatus Nwankpa.

Concise News understands that Nwankpa was abducted around 10pm on Monday on the Isialangwa section of the Enugu-Aba Expressway.

It was learned that Nwankpa was abducted alongside with his driver and assistant who were with him in the car.

According to reports, the APC chairman was abducted hours before President Muhammadu Buhari was expected to flag off his campaign in the state.

However, the APC in Abia state has accused Governor Okezie Ikpeazu and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of masterminding the abduction of its chairman to cause confusion and destabilise arrangements for President Buhari’s visit.

The APC Publicity Secretary in the state, Benedict Godson, who confirmed the incident in Aba on Tuesday, said the party knew that there were plots to disrupt the party’s rally and the visit of the President today by the opposition, but never expected that it would get to this level of kidnapping the state chairman.

He said the party has reported the incident to various security agencies in the state for investigation and to rescue the party chairman.

Godson said, “We are aware there was a plot to disrupt today’s visit by the President, but we never expected this.

“Our chairman was kidnapped and up till now, we’ve not heard from him.

“We know that there are some persons in the opposition party who might have done this in collaboration with some persons in our own party and we are telling them that this is not the right way to play politics.

“But their actions cannot stop our governorship candidate, Dr. Uche Sampson Ogah, from winning in Abia.

“We plead with his abductors to release him, for he means well for Abia State, and we are sure that our chairman will be back soon because he’s a good man and a man of God.”