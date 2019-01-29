Despite signing a contract extension with Barcelona, Dennis Suarez join Arsenal on loan until the end of the season.

The Gunners have been in negotiations, and have finally come to an agreement.

However, Suarez and Barcelona managed to come to an agreement over his contract with will see the midfielder sign a one-year extension, from 2020 to 2021, with an increased salary. The club’s initial offer was for a reduced wage.

Suarez joined Barca from Villarreal for 3.25 million euros in 2016, has fallen out of favour this season due to the arrival of Arturo Vidal and Arthur last summer.

He has only managed to play 17 minutes in LaLiga with two short appearances off the bench.

The Spaniard will be confident of more game time under Unai Emery at Arsenal.