According to a local media report, Superstar Dutch winger Arjen Robben is on the verge of joining a J-League outfit FC Tokyo.

According to reports, the former Chelsea winger’s move to Japan’s J-League was influenced by his family.

Robben, who had won everything with the German giants already, said he was leaving Bayern at the end of the season after a glittering career that saw him win seven Bundesliga titles.

He, Robben, will join other high-profile players in the Japanese league if confirmed.

World Cup winner Andres Iniesta, German striker Lukas Podolski, Fernando Torres are some of the high profile players that presently play in the Japanese League.

The Sports Nippon daily said there was a “rapidly emerging” chance of Robben playing in Japan next season.

“Robben’s family, who are believed to have a big say (in his decision), seem positive about coming to Japan,” it said.

“Several Japanese clubs are interested but FC Tokyo is close to clinching his signature,” the paper quoted anonymous sources as saying.

A spokesperson for the club declined to comment when contacted by AFP.

The 35-year-old, considered one of the best wingers in his heyday, told German football magazine Kicker last month that he had no plans beyond the end of this season.

“That’s not entirely clear, perhaps I will stop playing — it’s about waiting and seeing what possibilities there are,” he said.

“If offers come in, I’ll really consider them 100 per cent and if it’s something nice, I’ll play on, but if no ideal offers come, then that could be it.

“I have three children and they also must be happy… The family plays a very important role in every decision of mine.”