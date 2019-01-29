Alvaro Morata agreed to join Atletico Madrid on loan until the end of the 2019/20 season.

The new signing will become the latest player to have previously played for Real Madrid before plying their trade at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Morata, however, started out at Atleti’s academy, before switching to Getafe, but he later ended up in the youth ranks at Madrid and broke through into the first team, before leaving for Juventus in 2014.

Chelsea signed the former Juventus star but failed to make a significant impact as things did not work out for the Spaniard at Stamford Bridge.

Atleti will now be hoping that the Spaniard can regain some confidence and become the ideal partner for Antoine Griezmann as they look to push for the two titles Morata won back in 2016/17 – the Champions League and LaLiga Santander.

Wil Morata Return To Stamford Bridge?

The new Atletico Madrid signing posted on his Instagram page, a picture of him waving in the colours of the Blues and it seems to be a goodbye sign.

Does it mean the Spaniard is not thinking of coming back to London?

“Thank you, goodbye and good luck!! #KTBFFH.” Morata Writes on his Instagram page.

View this post on Instagram Thank you, goodbye and good luck!! #KTBFFH A post shared by Álvaro Morata (@alvaromorata) on Jan 28, 2019 at 11:01am PST

Chelsea FC through its Twitter account bid the former Madrid star farewell.