Struggling Villareal Sack Coach Garcia

Villarreal has announced the sack of their head coach Luis Garcia Plaza after nine games in charge, the club said on Tuesday.

The club appointed Garcia, last month after Javi Calleja was sacked.

Villareal who have not won in La Liga since Nov. 25 confirmed the sack of its coach.

However, the 46-year-old managed one win in his nine games – a 2-0 Europa League victory over Spartak Moscow.

Copa del Rey elimination by Espanyol followed, while no wins in the last six Liga games has seen the 2006 Champions League semi-finalists slip to 19th, four points from the safety zone.

More Details later…