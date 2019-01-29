Nigerian singer Douglas Jack Agu, better known by his stage name Runtown has won the legal battle against his former record label boss, Eric Many as the Federal High Court Abuja on January 23rd, restrained him from interfering in Runtown’s music affair.

Justice O.A Musa, who passed the judgement ordered that the restraining order placed on Runtown from performing be immediately suspended.

The 29-year-old singer and his label, Eric Many led by billionaire businessman, Okwudili Umenyiora have been in court since 2018 when his contract expired.

Runtown got signed unto the label, Eric Many in 2014 after the success of his single, ‘Gallardo’, he was to release his debut album, ”Ghetto University”, the following year, which had some major singles like ‘Lagos to Kampala’ featuring Wizkid.

However, two years into the contract, things began to go sour between the two parties as there emerged accusations of threat to life, with Runtown declaring his intention to terminate his contract.

The development led to a lawsuit by the label.

The father of one has been entangled from lawsuits to release of sex tapes to even reports of a ban from the United States since the last two years.

Recall that, Runtown was reported to have staged his own leaked “sex tape” he was declared the culprit of his leaked tape by his former label.

The label stated that they carried out an investigation which revealed that the singer leaked the photos.