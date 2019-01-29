Femi Adesina, President Muhammadu Buhari’s spokesman, has alleged that Christians are the ones who make more negative comments about his principal.

Adesina said this over the weekend at a meeting of the Christian Press Association of Nigeria (CPAN).

He asked: “How frequent [sic] do you pray for your leaders and how much support do you give them? Instead of criticising people in government and judging them, pray for them.”

“Before the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, the late Ocholi, died, we had more Christians in the cabinet than Muslims and after his death, the number became equal.

“Unfortunately many of the comments I have heard against the government are from the church.”

Furthermore, he urged Christians to “Let your light so shine so that people can see your good works, that is what the Bible says.

“So, working with [the] government should help you to affect a larger number of people for God.”