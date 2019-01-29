Police Name Eight New DIGs, Retire One (See List)

A new management team for the Nigeria Police Force has been approved by the Police Service Commission with the appointment of eight Deputy Inspectors-General of Police based on zonal representation with effect from January 28, 2019.

However, one of the new DIGs, Usman Yakubu, was directed to proceed on terminal leave while the retirement of the seven former DIGs was also approved.

The remaining seven DIGs who would constitute the police leadership are Aminchi Baraya who is the most senior Assistant Inspector-General of Police from North-East representing the zone in the management team; Usman Abubakar, representing the North West; Abdulmajid Ali, former Assistant Inspector-General of Police, representing North Central and Fredrick Taiwo Lakanu, former AIG, Operations and until his appointment, the Force Secretary, representing the South West.

Also in the team are Godwin Nwobodo, former AIG, Border Patrol, presently AIG, Zone 7, Abuja and former CP, Courses, at the Police Academy, Wudil, Kano representing South East; Anthony Michael, former CP, Ebonyi and Delta States representing South-South and Yakubu Jibrin from North Central.

According to a statement by the spokesman for the Commission, Ikechukwu Ani, the appointment of the DIGs was the high point of the 4th plenary meeting of the PSC held in Abuja on Monday and Tuesday, and presided over by its Chairman, Musiliu Smith, a retired Inspector-General of Police.

Smith charged the new management team to give the acting Inspector-General of Police maximum cooperation and support to move the Force forward.

The names of new Deputy Inspectors-General of Police were on Monday forwarded by the Acting Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, to the Police Service Commission for consideration and approval.

Concise News had reported that the nominees included the Force Secretary, Taiwo Lakanu; which has now been confirmed by the PSC statement.