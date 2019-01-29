Ten children kidnapped by gunmen in Tanzania have been found dead by the Police with their body parts mutilated and stolen.

Concise News gathered that the children, some as young as seven, were kidnapped from their homes last month.

Also, Tanzania’s deputy health minister Faustine Ndugulile said all 10 children had been missing since December in Njombe district, southwest Tanzania.

“Their bodies were discovered last week after police launched a search operation in the area.

“So far, we have found 10 bodies, and most of their private parts and teeth had been removed.

“These murders are linked to witchcraft practices because that is the trend for such crimes, where herbalists ask people to get these human parts for money rituals.

“We want to identify the perpetrators, but our focus is to educate the traditional practitioners in the area quickly and those in surrounding communities on the need to stop these acts,” Ndugulile told CNN.

Many children have been reported missing by their parents in the community since December, according to Ndugulile, who said the health ministry was also investigating the wave of killings.

The Deputy health minister said that these killings are not linked to albino ritual murders which are prevalent in Tanzania and other parts of East Africa.

“These murders are not linked to albino killings,” he said. “But it is very sad because they are children and they don’t deserve to be used like this,” Ndugulile said.