Nigerian billionaire Femi Otedola has told the FCT High Court that the Department of State Services (DSS) gave him 500,000 dollars out of the three million dollars Farouk Lawan demanded to exonerate his company from the oil subsidy scam in 2012.

“Lawan said he was going to exonerate my company after giving him the money,” Otedola disclosed before Justice Angela Otaluka at the resumed hearing of the former lawmaker on Monday.

While he was being cross-examined by Mike Ozekhome (SAN), counsel to Lawan, Otedola explained that the money was given to him by the DSS to set a trap for Lawan after the then member of the House of Representatives wrote a petition against him.

But Otedola was reminded by Ozekhome that the best time “to catch a thief is when the operation is ongoing.”

However, Otedola responded that he did not know why the DSS failed to arrest Lawan at that moment “because security cameras were mounted in my living room to capture the exchange of money between me and the defendant.

“The video is with the DSS, the money was given to him in two tranches $250,000 each,” he said.

The Judge adjourned the matter till March 8, 2019, for further cross-examination.