Ortom Insists Benue People Will Resist Rigging

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has said that any attempt to rig the 2019 elections in the state will be resisted by his people.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Ortom made the declaration on Monday in Makurdi while swearing in the chairman and commissioners of the Benue State Independent Electoral Commission.

The governor, who was represented by the state Deputy Governor, Benson Abounu, said the state government would want the people’s will to prevail by ensuring that their votes counted.

He said the government had put measures in place to frustrate electoral malpractice in the state.

Ortom said, “Only those who genuinely win will be declared winners. We will not accept rigging by whatever guise. We are not interested in rigging and we will do everything possible to stop those who will want to rig in the state. Anyone who thinks he can rig and get away with it will have himself to blame.”

The governor also said the commission was reconstituted because of the positive impact the action would have on democracy in the state.

According to him, as the state electoral umpire, it is its responsibility to ensure every vote counts during the council polls.

He charged the commission to be alive to its responsibility and ensure the conduct of credible council poll.

Ortom added, “As you know, the tenure of the present local government administration in the state will soon come to an end. You must ensure the conduct of a free and fair election to usher in the new local council executives.

“Your swearing-in into office is one of the ways to promote democracy and the ball is in your court to ensure that every vote counts. The present administration is anchored on the fear of God and zero tolerance for corruption.”